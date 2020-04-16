Letshego Holdings Ltd, under its subsidiary Letshego Uganda has handed over a consignment worth shs38 million to aid police operations on Coronavirus.

The consignment was also a compliment to police efforts in sustaining the rule of law as well as guiding the population in adherence to guidelines from the Ministry on combating the deadly virus.

The donation was handed over to AIGP Asan Kasingye, the Police Chief Political Commissar by the Ltshego Uganda Chief Executive, Giles Aijukwe.

“The role of the Uganda Police Force can never be understated. If anything, it is their diligence, round-the-clock supervision that has enabled adherence to the lockdown procedures, maintaining peace and sanity in the country. We are therefore cognizant of their work and we appreciate and encourage them to keep doing their best as we fight to eliminate the deadly Corona virus,” Aijukwe said.

“We have purchased sanitizers, safe drinking water and food rations (Sugar, cooking oil and rice) to assist Police in their work. Our contribution as Letshego Uganda is part of Letshego Group overall commitment of investing more than $251,538,63 as a group wide intervention across its 11 markets.

According to Aijukwe, it is a collective effort for everyone in the private sector to support government efforts in combating the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

“As a company, we firmly believe in safety of our staff and the citizenry within which we operate, so it is this obligation and duty that has enabled our participation.The dramatic spread of Covid-19 has disrupted lives, livelihoods, communities and businesses worldwide but we need to support each other.”

He noted that despite the lockdown, Letshego branches remain open to serve customers around the country but also inquiries can be handled using online platforms.

Aijukwe urged members of the public to observe the government guidelines that will help in combating the spreading of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

“I am enormously grateful for this generosity from Letshego Uganda. As frontline response officers in the fight against Covid-19, this offer will go a long way in assisting the men and women in Police,” AIGP Asan Kasingye remarked as he received the donation.