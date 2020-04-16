The European Union has given Uganda Shs 120 billion to help to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

In a press statement, the body said the money will be made available by urgently speeding up budget support disbursements due later this year.

EU said part of this amount will be directed to support the short-term response of the Ministry of Health to the

pandemic.

“The European Union stands by Uganda in the fight against Covid-19. The coronavirus pandemic requires united, global action in response. This is a global fight that we will either win or lose together,” said EU Head of Delegation to Uganda, Attilio Pacifici.

“The re-focussing of our support to Uganda is part of a global exercise that the EU is undertaking to help address this crisis in Africa and beyond.”

The body said it will provide additional support to the work done by the Ministry of Health to implement the

Covid-19 Preparedness and Response Plan through civil society.

“Furthermore, the EU in Uganda is also well aware that private sector, the biggest job provider in Uganda, is being hit very hard by the Covid-19. In follow-up to the highly successful Uganda-Europe Business Forum on 9-10 March 2020, we will bring additional grants and guarantees to contribute, facilitate and broaden Uganda’s private sector access to finance,” said Pacifici.