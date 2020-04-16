Ecobank Uganda has donated Shs80 million towards the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The donation was handed over to the Minister in charge of General Duties, Mary Karooro Okurut by Kin Kariisa who is the chairman board of directors at Ecobank.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Clement Dodoo, the Ecobank Uganda Managing said the pandemic attack worldwide has left many countries vulnerable making it prudent for well-wishers to give a helping hand.

“Normally, when such things happen, we get support from the West but unfortunately, they are the worst hit. Therefore, this time around we must be very pragmatic and support ourselves,”Dodoo said.

Ecobank operates 12 branches across the country but four of these are currently open for financial assistance during the countrywide lockdown

Dodoo however, encouraged Ugandans to embrace digital banking to further access financial help.

“All our online services are running now. Our corporate internet banking is also open now. We expect our customers to use these channels to carry out transactions.”

In the wake of the Covid-19 lockdown, Bank of Uganda granted exceptional permission to commercial banks and other financial institutions it supervises to restructure loans of corporate and individual customers affected by the virus.

Eco bank Managing Director Clement Dodoo urged customers to get in touch with the loan officers for the exemption.