MultiChoice Uganda has enhanced its channel and edutainment offering to Ugandans to cater for learners and superhero entertainment enthusiasts during this season of lock-down in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The offering paves way for continued learning and entertainment for subscribers.

Colin Asiimwe, the Head of Marketing, MultiChoice Uganda said that MultiChoice is extremely happy to launch these services and channels on our DStv and GOtv platforms.

In these difficult times, Asiimwe said, MultiChoice committed, as a business, will provide superior entertainment by enhancing our education and entertainment scheduling to give learners more school content whole providing entertainment – after all.

“As an organisation, our commitment to support the Government of Uganda as well as Ugandans during this time is unwavering as the country and the rest of the world face challenging times. We understand that video entertainment is a powerful way to tell stories that open our minds and help us connect us to new realities and we are happy to offer families a single platform where they can enjoy educative and entertaining content easily and conveniently,” Asiimwe said.

“The entertainment industry and education sector just like other sectors and industries have been met with unprecedented circumstances during this Covid-19 pandemic that has seen over 1 million people infected with the virus globally and people are locked-up in their homes much longer than ever before with the need to keep learning and remain entertained,” said Joan Ssemanda Kizza, the PR and Communications Manager.