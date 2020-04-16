The Central Motor Club has contributed Shs 1 million to FMU’S emergency response ambulance initiative and donated food items to the national Covid19 Taskforce. l

CMC donated maize flour (400kgs) beans (205kgs) and rice (150kgs)to the cause.

The vice president of CMC Kakeeto Saeed Ali led the team that handed over items to the head of the taskforce, Mary Karooro Okurut.

Saeed said the Central Motor Club is privileged to be the first sports entity in Uganda to support the Covid-19 cause.

“We feel proud that we have contributed this and encourage other sports organisations to get involved and help vulnerable Ugandans who are in need of food during this lockdown,” he said.