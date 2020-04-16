Businessman, Abid Alam has been rearrested after jumping police bond, the Nile Post has learnt.

The wealthy businessman was arrested last week by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, headed by Lt Col Edith Nakalema over violence meted out on locals in Kassanda district.

He was later released on Police bond pending investigations.

However, according to sources, on Thursday, he went missing after learning that he was to be arraigned in court.

He was later rearrested and is currently appearing before Buganda Road magistrates court to answer the charges.

Last week, people suspected to be have been sent by the businessman attacked Bukompe village in Kassanda district, cut down plantations, destroyed houses and beat up several people.

The State House Anti -Corruption Unit head said after getting reports of the unfortunate weekend incident, he called the Wamala Regional Police Commander asking him to immediately investigate the matter and later presented 27 cases files.

“On Wednesday, 27 files of cases opened earlier were forwarded to me(by the Wamala RPC). We have not yet perused through them but we have arrested and going to ask him record a statement over the gruesome acts on Saturday night that included destruction of property, beating of people and gang rape,”Nakalema said.

“I was informed he was not there at the time of the acts but was on the farm during the day.”

Four police officers were also arrested for frustrating investigations into Abid Alam’s violence cases.