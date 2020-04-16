Businessman Abid Alam and four other police officers attached to Wamala regional police headquarters in Mityana district have been remanded to Kitalya government prison.

The group was arrested last week by the State House Anti- Corruption Unit headed by Lt.Col.Edith Nakalema over violence meted out to locals at Bukompe village in Kassanda district.

On Thursday, the four officers were arraigned before the Buganda road magistrates court and charged with unlawful release of confidential information regarding a case file to a suspect.

The four police officers included the Wamala regional CID chief, Wilbert Osin Wanyama, Kassanda DPC, Daniel Owellano, Kassanda CID officer, Peter Beitera and the officer in charge of CID records at Kassanda Police station Sgt. Azale.

They are said to have leaked vital information to Abid Alam regarding a case which was being investigated at Kassanda police station in which the businessman is alleged to have terrorized Kassanda residents over a contentious piece of land.

The businessman was however charged with conspiracy to defeat the course of justice.

Prosecution contends that Abid and the four police officers committed the offense on the 8th/April 2020 between Mityana police station and Ntinda in Kampala.

The group denied the charges, before grade one magistrate Ketty Accay remanded them to Kitalya government prison until the May, 8, 2020 as police inquiries continue.

Abid Alam who had earlier gone missing was rearrested and was brought at court amid tight security by plain clothed operatives from the Special Forces Command.

He was then made to join his co-accused in the dock who had already denied the charges.

Clad in a navy blue short- sleeved shirt and Khaki trousers, Abid Alam who also doubles as the Indonesian consulate in Uganda denied the charges before the group was remanded.