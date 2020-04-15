President Museveni has said Ugandans’ love money so much that it can lead to their death.

Museveni made the remarks on Tuesday while addressing the nation about the current Coronavirus situation in which he announced the extension of the lockdown for 21 more days.

“Greed for money will kill Ugandans. When we told them to carry just three people in a car who we assumed would be family members, they still went ahead to load two passengers and charge them highly,”Museveni said.

The president explained that the move to ban public transport means for private vehicles was meant to reduce on concentration of people which would be a breeding ground for the virus but noted that Ugandans only saw a chance to make a killing.

“Where there is money, Ugandans can die. You can imagine we were asking them not to carry people for fear of the virus but their lenses were on money. The private car owners now saw an opportunity to make money,” he said.

“The bodas, taxis had been removed from transport and now they saw an avenue for making money. They were charging a higher price.”

The president said this prompted government to ban all forms of transport because Ugandans never cared about their health but money.

He however noted that despite being asked to stay home, a number of Ugandans continue to roam streets.

According to Museveni, government introduced curfew so as to curb criminals who would freely move and terrorize members of the public at night.

“Satan must be settled in Africa because you stop Ugandans from doing one thing for their own good, they create another problem. It is amazing why Ugandans don’t want to settle down.”

“We introduced curfew because of security. Some people were using the night to attack people. You stop them from doing this, they start another trouble. I don’t know why Ugandans don’t settle down to do good things.”

Museveni also warned Police and immigrations officials at Uganda’s border points who take bribes to allow foreigners into the country despite a ban on them.

“Security is going to strengthen the counter-intelligence efforts to eliminate corruption in our forces and anybody found guilty will face the charge of murder or attempted murder. It will not be nice for them,”Museveni said.

“For corrupt police and immigration officers, if you allow anyone to come in illegally, we will charge you with attempted murder or murder in case someone is infected or dies of the disease.”