Speaker Rebecca Kadaga has unveiled ‘her’ Coronavirus spray and said that she didn’t call it a vaccine but rather, a spray which the virus instantly.

On March 16, 2020, the Speaker told Parliament and posted on her Twitter handle that a professor who manufactured treatment for Coronavirus in the United States of America had donated the patent to Uganda and that the country would start producing the same vaccine after two weeks.

The announcement received a backlash from social media with users accusing the Speaker of interfering with the works of the Ministry of Health.

The Uganda Medical Association also came out on the issue and told Kadaga that the scientists she was promoting were “quacks” who were not supposed to be trusted.

Speaking to NBS Television on Wednesday however, Kadaga accused Ugandans of ‘overreacting’ and noted that she meant a spray, not a vaccine.

“I didn’t call it a vaccine but a spray which kills the virus,” Kadaga said.

Asked on how the sanitizer is different from the others on the market, Kadaga said that she didn’t want to go into details but said she was told that this was more effective.

“I don’t want to go more into mechanics but according to what I was told, it works more effectively than the others,” she added.

The Nile Post has established that the sanitizer in question is called ‘Conavil’ and is currently being produced in the country.