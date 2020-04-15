Speaker Rebecca Kadaga has defended Parliament’s decision to continue working even when the country is under lockdown as a measure to curb the spread of the Coronavirus disease.

Kadaga said that the lockdown was effected when Parliament had already started the budget meeting and this is a role it could not shun.

Kadaga made these remarks while appearing on NBS Television’s Morning Breeze.

“We can’t shun our roles because of the lockdown. We are working only that we have had to scale down a lot. Over 90% of our staff are working from home,” Kadaga said.

“When the President announced the lockdown, I had to call some members and take the decision. A few felt we should close. It is a hard decision, but I thought that in the interest of the country, we need to continue doing some work,” Kadaga said.

Kadaga said that they have, however, put in place measures to guide Parliament as it continues to work during the pandemic and the Plenary now sits in a tent to effect social distancing.

“Working hours for plenary stop at 5:00 pm due to the curfew. This has affected the way we work and the amount of work we deliver on. Legislators will attend one day a week so that each member gets an opportunity to speak once a week. Plenary sits in tent due to the physical distancing guidelines.”

Kadaga said that the whole East African region has to be ready in May to read the budget.

“Kenya and Tanzania have cut down on their legislators to make sure the budget responsibilities are met.”

Kadaga also noted that Parliament has also been very supportive to the current measures by the government to curb the spread of the Coronavirus. She revealed that Parliament has donated all its buses to the Ministry to use in transporting all health workers.

She however noted that the country will need accountability on the monies being donated.

“We shall need accountability. Will they extend the relief food distribution outside Kampala? We should arrange to support the health system and buy more equipment,” Kadaga said.