The UPDF 1st infantry Division court martial on Tuesday heard and sentenced seven Local Defence Unit personnel and one civilian at Kakiri Division headquarters.

The LDUs were accused of beating civilians during the enforcement of presidential directives on COVID-19.

They were sentenced to two months in prison.

Through the prosecutor, Capt Katigan Mugisha Court heard that Godfrey Bango, Paul Lumansi , Boaz Onyango all of Kampala central battalion and Emmanuel Mulenzi, Benson Niyagaba Grievance Okolongo of Kawempe battalion, while in Kampala and Kawempe divisions beat up civilians on March 26 and 30, 2020 respectively.

This was against section 119 of the Penal Code Act and all the 6 accused pleaded guilty and were convicted on their own plea.

The defense counsel Merian Kensime prayed for a lighter sentence on grounds that common assault (charge against them) was misdemeanor, the accused were first offenders, did not waste court’s time, were repentant and remorseful, and had families to look after.

On his part, the court prosecutor submitted that the actions of the six accused went against the established UPDF code of conduct which portrayed UPDF as a brutal force.

He therefore prayed for an appropriate sentence against the accused.

After deliberations, court sentenced the six accused to two months detention.

The seventh, Rashid Mulaalo was charged on two counts, desertion and common assault. He was convicted on the second count and sentenced to six months imprisonment.

Court also convicted a civilian Emmanuel Atuzarirwe who was found wearing a UPDF uniform to two years imprisonment.