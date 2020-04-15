Parliament has defended its decision to give selected Members of Parliament 10 billion shillings to fight Coronavirus and its spread in the country.

Some sections of the media claimed that Parliament had facilitated 10 billion shillings to MPs on different Parliamentary committees that were established to join the Joint COVID19 task force.

The reports further indicated that part of the 10 billion shillings had came from the 104 billion shillings supplementary budget of the Ministry of Health.

When contacted by Nile Post, Hellen Kaweesa the acting Spokesperson of Parliament defended the House’s decision saying that the money will help them facilitate the Parliament taskforce.

Kaweesa said that Parliament’s health committee is traversing the country and needed financial support.

“We have committees including our own health committees that are moving around the whole country to enhance preparedness. ” Kaweesa told Nile Post.

MPs had earlier this month expressed concern that government was sidelining them in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic that continues to spread globally.

Kawempe Division North legislator Latif Sebaggala said that they had seen allocations to almost every sector but no budget was being allocated to them.

“We have seen allocations to the RDCs and other leaders but I haven’t seen any budget for MPs because they are also very vital in as far as fighting coronavirus is concerned,” Sebaggala told Parliament.

Uganda’s national tally of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 55 having confirmed one new case on Tuesday evening. Eight recoveries have also been recorded and no deaths from the COVID-19 disease that is caused by the Coronavirus.