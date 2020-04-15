Medical health workers at Mulago National Referral Hospital were full of praise to the Lord as the hospital discharged four COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.

The discharge pushed the national tally of discharged COVID-19 patients to 12.

According to the Ministry of Health, a COVID-19 patient is only discharged after testing negative twice for the Ministry to be sure that the Corovirus can no longer be detected in the person’s body.

The health workers according to the Ministry of Health were first disinfected upon leaving the COVID-19 isolation and treatment unit before they started singing songs of prayers.

Uganda as of Tuesday 14,2020 had 55 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 diseases that are caused by the novel Coronavirus. The country has also confirmed no deaths from COVID-19.