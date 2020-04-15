The Association of Uganda Tour Operators(AUTO) has donated food items including seven tonnes of posho and two tonnes of beans to Uganda Wildlife Authority to help support park rangers during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The donation was handed over to the John Makombo, the director in charge of conservation on behalf of the UWA Executive Director, Sam Mwandha by AUTO chairman, Everest Kayondo.

“The travel and tourism industry has been one of the most affected and we are not new tourists at this time. We however understand that there are people who rely on tourist flow to survive and feed their families. It is the reason we decided to support one of our key stakeholders affected by the worst effect of this pandemic,”Kayondo said.

The tour operators’ body applauded government for its efforts in combating the deadly Covid-19 pandemic and urged members of the public to follow the set guidelines.

The UWA director in charge of conservation, John Makombo applauded AUTO for the gesture which will ensure park rangers have something to eat during the trying moments.

“UWA is very grateful for this gesture and we will definitely provide the much needed help to our rangers for a while. We appreciate the support from one of our key stakeholders,”Makombo said.

He said the food would be sent directly to the protected areas where rangers are on duty.

According to the AUTO chairperson, there is need to come together as a sector as the deadly Covid-19 pandemic challenges the entire world.

“As almost all forms of tourism have been suspended due to Coronavirus, AUTO members will remain in contact with guests and travel agents to turn around hope to discuss concerns and alternatives for future travels,”Kayondo said.

He said that the tour operators’ body is working around the clock to get the much needed assistance for members, their clients and partners in the rapidly changing landscape.

“We are specifically lobbying for incentives for tourism businesses as a recovery plan for the tourism sector. We will continue to monitor the sector and be guided by the health and safety precautions.”