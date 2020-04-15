The ministry of Foreign Affairs has agreed with the government of China to assist all Ugandans in distress in China.

This follows videos that made rounds showing Ugandans and other Africans claiming mistreatment and xenophobia against them by Chinese nationals.

The minister of Foreign Affairs Sam Kutesa revealed that Uganda has reached an understanding with China to halt all acts of violence, evictions against Africans living in China.

Kutesa was cognizant of the fact that some Ugandans had overstayed their visas and were staying illegally in China. These, too, he said will be assisted according to the new understanding.

He called upon Ugandan living in China to register with the embassies to enable them get better assistance.

Chinese Ambassador to Uganda Zheng ZhuQiang emphasised China’s commitment towards providing a safe and hospitable environment for Africans living and conducting business in china.