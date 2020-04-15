The on-going COVID-19 lockdown has reunited singer Wycliffe Tugume alias Ykee Benda with ex-girlfriend Julie Batenga. The two had part ways in 2018 after dating for over seven months.

Ykee Benda proposed to Batenga publically in April 2017 before he (Benda) was introduced to the girl’s parents in May 2017. Benda announced their separation in 2018.

Speaking to NBS UNCUT, Benda said that the quarantine period came with a number of changes in his lifestyle and life in general and this included the singer’s love life.

“Of course I couldn’t leave her (mother to his son) behind. Haven’t you got some changes due to quarantine? We are living together,” Benda said.

Tasked to confirm on authority that the two are reunited, Benda confirmed and said that these are not normal days and needed to be closer to his son.

“We have been together, it is just that you didn’t know about it.”

Asked about the downsides of the ongoing lockdown to his side, Benda said that he had lost a number of business projects but decides not to dwell on them since a global problem with many people affected.

“I have got some negatives too, I have lost some jobs, for example, Easter has just passed although I am not that type that will whine about the current situation because everyone is facing an issue,” he said.

The singer also revealed that he is currently working on a project with Kyadondo East legislator and singer Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine.