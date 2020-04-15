The Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola has appointed Assistant Commissioner of Police Sarah Kibwika as the new Professional Standards Unit commandant.

“The changes in deployments take immediate effect,” says the message by the police chief.

Kibwika replaces Assistant Commissioner of Police John Okalany who has now been moved to the legal department of the Police Force.

Prior to her elevation to full commandant, Kibwika has been serving as the deputy Professional Standards Unit commandant.

She had in the past been deployed in the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety.

Others transfers

The latest transfers have seen Commissioner of Police Moses Binoga sent to the Oil and Gas Division as an administrator.

He recently served at the Directorate of Counter Terrorism until his latest deployment.

The latest deployments have also seen ACP Dinah Kyasimire Bugondo sent to Directorate of Human Resource and Legal Services as the head of Legal Advisory Services Department from Nairobi where she has been with the East African Standby Force (EASF).

SSP Hosea Manyindo has been sent from the Human Resources Directorate to Interpol as the officer in charge of the EAPCCO desk whereas SSP Dauda Hiriga who is from Somalia under AMISOM has been sent to OPS, Police Headquarters.

Other transfers have seen SP Godfrey Kahebwa sent to National Building Review Board to head security enforcement whereas ASP Richard Emuna from the Human Resources Open Registry has been sent to barracks as administrator.

The changes take immediate effect.