Singer Edirisa Musuza alias Eddy Kenzo has said a post by him claiming he was putting up his car for sale to make ends meet in Ivory Coast was taken out of context.

Yesterday, Kenzo who is currently stuck in Ivory Coast following international lockdown and closure of airports claimed that he was too broke and needed someone to send him money by Western Union to take him through expenses.

In exchange, Kenzo said he would give that person his brand new acquired set of wheels, a land cruiser V8.

“I was watching the president adding more 21 days of which it helps the country but I need someone to send me money by Western Union in exchange for my car. Otherwise my situation is worrying,” he said.

However, the singer now claims it is not as worse as it seems.

“It was just comedy,” he said.

According to Kenzo, his post was inspired by the different jokes by people on social media who have been calling for a batter trade of posho and TV sets to survive hunger during the coronavirus lockdown.

“I was joking, but people took the joke so seriously because I used a sad picture. I am not sad. As you can see these other pictures below I took yesterday I’m not happy to be on foreign land and I spend a lot but still can solicit money through Facebook. I am not doing that bad,” he said.

“I am sorry for those this joke might have inconvenienced,” he added.