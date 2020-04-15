By Alex Mugasha

Details reaching Nile Post indicate that Ken Walibora, who was reported missing last Friday, was knocked by a matatu (commuter taxi) on Ladhies Road, Nairobi.

A long-time friend, who requested anonymity told Nile Post Walimbora was driven to Kenyatta Hospital in a Nairobi County Ambulance and police drove to the scene where some street children, who had taken his cellphone, produced his ID.

His body has been lying National Hospital mortuary since Friday where it was on Monday found by relatives and friends after a frantic search. Police also say that his car is missing.

The author is famous for the Swahili novel, Siku Njema, which was published in 1996 and saw Walibora become an instant household name in Kiswahili literature.

He was employed at the Nation Media Group as a Kiswahili news anchor after which he joined the University of Wisconsin, USA, as an assistant professor, African languages.

Later, in recognition for his contribution to the development of Kiswahili, The Aga Khan appointed him as the Nation Media Group Head of Kiswahili, a position he served until he joined Riara University’s School of Diplomacy.

Walibora is an alumni of Ol-Kejuado High School and the University of Nairobi.

Walibora played major role translating, Google and Microsoft websites navigation details from English to Kiswahili.

Teachers and students remember KEN WALIBORA

“Juzijuzi silabasi ilipobadilishwa kitabu za Kufa Kuzikana tena kikarudishwa kwenye silabasi. Mara yetu ya mwisho ya wanaUganda kukutana naye ni katika Kongamano la CHAUKIDU lilliofanyika nchini Uganda mwaka jana. Ulimwengu wa Kiswahili umepoteza nguli wa Kiswahili. Ama kweli Chema Hakidumu. Prof. Pumzika kwa amani. Makiwa” Dr. Masereka L Kahahika MAK lecturer.

“Kwa kutaja machache tu kuhusu Prof. Ken Walibora. Prof. Walibora alikuwa mtu mwenye kuigwa kwa mengi:

Alikuwa ni mwandishi wa habari mwenye Kiswahili kizuri na mbobezi. Alikuwa mwanafalsafa na mchambuzi kindakindaki. Aliwahi kuwa mhadhiri katika Chuo Kikuu cha Madison huko Marekani. Ameandika vitabu vya fasihi zaidi ya 20. Mifano ya vitabu vyake ni Ndoto ya Amerika, Kufa Kuzikana, Damu Imemwagika, Nasikia Sauti ya Mama, Kidagaa Kimemwozea, kwa kutaja vichache” Longino Bafaki a Kiswahili Student at Makerere University.

TRANSLATION: “Recently when the syllabus was changed his book Kufa Kuzikana was retained. Our last time to meet as Ugandans to meet was during the Kiswahili conference CHAUKIDU in Uganda last year. The Swahili world has lost its Swahili heritage. As for The Cry Never Ends. Rest in Peace Prof” Dr.Masereka L Kahahika Makerere University Kiswahili Lecturer.”

“He was a good Swahili journalist and a good author. He was a philosopher and a keen analyst. He previously served as a lecturer at the University of Madison in the United States. He has authored more than 20 literary books. Examples of his books are The American Dream, Kufa kuzikana, Ndoto ya Almasi, Damu Imemwagika, Nasikia sauti ya mama, Kidagaa Kimwozea. To mention but a few.

For us young writers, the Swahili stakeholders Prof has left us many good examples” Longino Bafaki a kiswahili student at Makerere University.