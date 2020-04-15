The Ministry of Health has confirmed one new case of COVID-19 sending the number of total cases of COVID-19 in the country to 55.

According to the press release dated 14 April, 2020 that was accessed by Nile Post, the new case is a 38-year-old Ugandan male truck driver of Tororo district who arrived from Kenya on Monday, April 12, 2020.

“He was tested at Malaba border point of entry and was tested as part of our routine test for truck drivers. He did not have signs and symptoms consistent with COVID-19,” Dr Henry Mwebesa, the Director General Health Services at the Ministry of Health said.

President Museveni in his address to the nation on Tuesday revealed that the Ministry of Health in addition to domestic tests, had embarked on testing inter state cargo drivers on Monday.

Dr Mwebesa noted that they had tested 625 samples on Tuesday at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) and of these, 372 samples were from the truck drivers at the border points of entry while 253 were from contacts in the community.

Dr Mwebesa however added that among the samples from truck drivers, was another 27 year old Kenyan male who was found positive but this one will be returned to Kenya for treatment.

“His sample was also collected at Malaba point of entry. Arrangements are being made to return him to Kenya for treatment close to his family,” Dr Mwebesa said.

“The Ministry of Health is currently testing all truck drivers (cargo transporters) for COVID-19 who come into the country via the various points of entry.”

Meanwhile, one patient who was earlier on admitted at Adjumani hospital with a positive COVID-19 test was on Tuesday discharged after testing negative twice for COVID-19. This pushed the total number of patients who have been discharged in the country to 8.

Uganda has currently tested a total of 6661 samples for COVID-19 by Tuesday, April 14, 2020 and the country has not registered any deaths from the COVID-19 disease which is caused by the Coronavirus.