President Museveni has warned members of the public against attacking security personnel enforcing coronavirus directives especially the curfew.

Addressing the nation about the Covid-19 pandemic, the president said it is a wrong and risky venture for anyone to throw stones at security personnel.

“Nobody has a right to assault a member of the security forces. If you do that, the member of the security forces has a right to use reasonable force to subdue you and arrest you. Throwing stones at members of the security forces is very dangerous,”Museveni said.

“Therefore, in self-defence, those forces will use live fire to disable the stone throwers. The rural Police Forces do not have rubber bullets, etc. If the anti-riot Police that are well equipped are available, they may, initially, use softer methods. The bottom line, however, is don’t endanger the lives of the security forces that are carrying out lawful orders.”

The president said the security officers are on a job to protect the country and urged members of the public not to treat them harshly.

The president, however, applauded some security personnel whom he said have remained professional despite being attacked by members of the public while on duty.

The warning by the president comes barely week after a UPDF soldier in Amuru lost his eye in an operation to enforce the presidential directive on curfew.

According to the UPDF spokesperson, the incident happened when Pte Niwanyine from the 71stbattalion and an escort for Amuru Resident District Commissioner was attacked as he asked locals to close their shops after clocking 7pm.

“This is when this goon came with iron bar and hit him on eye leading to the eye being lost. He is in Police custody and will be arraigned in court,” Brig. Karemire said.

The army spokesperson however warned that soldiers have a right to self defence in case of any attack while enforcing the presidential directives on coronavirus, especially the night curfew.

“The army will take care of him to the latter but such acts (attacks on our officers) will not derail us. We shall continue carrying out our role but we have a right to self defence under the rules of engagement,” Brig. Karemire said.

“Such acts of attacking our officers should stop. Whoever is caught will be dealt with according with the laws.”