Presidential advisor on media issues, Joseph Tamale Mirundi has said that singer Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone should respect his status and pay taxes for his newly gifted car.

Chameloene has been recently involved in a tussle with the Uganda Revenue Authority for failing to declare tax for a Land Cruiser V8 reportedly donated to him by a client in South Sudan.

In the video that has since gone viral, officials from the URA intercepted Chameleone at the BBS TV offices and asked that he provide them with documents for the car.

Chameleone, in his husky voice, is seen telling them off to come for the documents at his home after his performance for the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, saying that he had not moved with them.

Following the exchange, it has since been discovered that indeed, the singer was trying to evade tax, something Mirundi claims is primitive of Chameleone and his status.

“You are doing your work as an entertainer and another doing is work as something else, we all must pay tax. These artistes are the ones getting so much money, why should they not pay taxes?” Mirundi said in response to Chameleone’s matter.

According to Mirundi, it is completely primitive for someone like Chameleone to evade taxes.

“It is very important to pay tax, rich people should be the ones paying taxes, why should they be the ones leading others in evading taxes. They are not so important to the level of refusing to pay taxes, URA should actually find others and reprimand them,” he added.

Mirundi praised events promoters Balaam Barugahara who has been cited as a whistleblower to the URA.

“He (Balaam) should be given a medal for reporting Chameleone to URA. This is the real patriotism. If your wife kills the maid, don’t you report her to the police? It is a very good thing that Balaam reported the matter if true,” he said.