Airtel Uganda has on Wednesday announced that they have hit 2000 network masts across the country. The move will see the telecom company boosts its capacity and coverage amid the on-going Covid19 crisis.

Airtel Uganda Managing director V.G Somasekhar made the announced via a Zoom online video press conference. Somasekhar said that this will be another big step in their journey to provide excellent telecommunication services across the country.

“We have made a firm commitment to ensure 100% access to our superior network in Uganda. Today we are happy to announce that people across Uganda will be able to improve their lives through trade, education, and commerce and enjoy the full offerings of Airtel Uganda’s reliable network whether on 2G, 3G or 4G, he noted.

Somasekhar said that with the availability of their countrywide network, Airtel is now mitigating other factors like the affordability of voice and data bundles, quality smartphones and Airtel Money transaction rates.

The acting Executive director at the Ugandan Communications Commission Irene Kaggwa (Eng.) who was also speaking via Zoom congratulated Airtel upon the new milestone and noted that UCC was ready to work with the telecom company to ensure a reliable and effective communication system in the country.

“As the regulator, we are committed to developing a modern communications infrastructure in Uganda, in conformity with the operationalization of the Telecommunications policy,” Eng. Kaggwa said.

Besides the 2000 masts, Airtel Uganda Managing director also highlighted that the company has over 3900 kilometers of fiber across Uganda covering 95.9 of the population.

Somasekhar said that will enable their subscribers to enjoy an improved experience in all the internet-based activities accessed via Airtel.