The UPDF has flown to Bombo military hospital for further medication, the soldier who lost his eye while enforcing the presidential directive on curfew.

“Pte Alex Niwanyine who was attacked in Bibia while enforcing measures to prevent Covid-19 has been evacuated to Bombo General Military Hospital for further attention. We wish well our Comrade .The struggle to keep our people and country safe continues,” the army spokesperson, Brig. Richard Karemire said on Monday.

The night curfew which starts at 7pm and ends at 6:30am was announced by President Museveni on March 31 as part of the Covid-19 preventive measures.

According to the UPDF spokesperson, the incident happened when Pte Niwanyine from the 71stbattalion and an escort for Amuru Resident District Commissioner was attacked as he asked locals to close their shops after clocking 7pm.

“This is when this goon came with iron bar and hit him on eye leading to the eye being lost. He is in Police custody and will be arraigned in court,” Brig. Karemire said.

The army spokesperson however warned that soldiers have a right to self defence in case of any attack while enforcing the presidential directives on coronavirus, especially the night curfew.

“The army will take care of him to the latter but such acts (attacks on our officers) will not derail us. We shall continue carrying out our role but we have a right to self defence under the rules of engagement,” Brig. Karemire said.

“Such acts of attacking our officers should stop. Whoever is caught will be dealt with according with the laws.”

Security personnel carrying out patrols to enforce the presidential directive on curfew have always been targeted by members of the public and stones pelted at them.