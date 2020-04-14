There has been a national blackout as the country prepares to listen to President Museveni’s address in regards the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

President Museveni is set to address the country after the expiry of the lockdown in regards combating Covid-19.

However, barely, an hour to the address, the country has experienced a nationwide blackout.

According to sources within the Uganda Electricity Generation Company(UEGCL), a water weed island migrated last night clogging the intake gates for Nalubaale, Kiira and Bujagali.

Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited(UETCL) later confirmed the same in a brief statement on their twitter.

“There is a floating island that is affecting generation at Nalubaale and Bujagali and as a result, we have a total national blackout . We are working with generation to sort the issues,” UETCL said.

This has seen the three dams to get off.

This website has also learnt that restoration of power is being worked upon via the Isimba and Namanve power plants.

Water supply affected

Consequently, the national blackout has also seen the Kampala water supply affected according to the National Water and Sewerage Corporation.

“Dear customers, we have experienced a power outage at Ggaba water works. This has affected water production in all water treatment plants and supply schedules to the entire Kampala service area. A team from UMEME is on ground working to address the fault in the shortest time possible. Please use the available water sparingly as we work on this issue,”Umeme said in a statement on their twitter.