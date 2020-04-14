Three more Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospital after recovering, to bring the number of patients who have fully recovered to seven, the Health Ministry has said.

“Three (3) patients have recovered from Covid-19 and tested negative twice for Covid-19 after 14 days of treatment. They have been discharged from Entebbe Grade B Hospital, today. This brings the total number of recoveries to 7 in Uganda,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

On Saturday, four Covid-19 patients were discharged from Entebbe Grade B hospital after fully recovering from the deadly virus.

The Ministry also said that on Monday, a total of 639 samples had been tested at the Uganda Virus Research Institute and all were negative to ensure the confirmed coronavirus cases in Uganda remain at 54.

The statement also noted that 231 people are under institutional quarantine, 1302 cumulative contacts have been listed and 573 contacts to the confirmed cases have completed the 14 days follow up.

President Museveni is expected to address the nation today at midday to guide on the next course of action after the expiry of the 14 day lockdown and it is expected that he might extend it.

“Just to guide, the current lockdown runs until tomorrow (Tuesday) midnight. Some people hadn’t gotten this clearly. You will therefore wait for President Museveni to guide on way forward tomorrow at midday,” the Senior Presidential Press Secretary, Don Wanyama tweeted on Monday.