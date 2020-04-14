President Museveni has said government has tightened the noose around security personnel allowing foreigners into the country despite a ban on all movement in and outside Uganda.

Addressing the nation on Tuesday afternoon, the president said border point are some of the danger points that would lead to the spread of the virus into the country by letting people from other countries access Uganda.

He said that some police officers and immigration officials have been allowing foreigners into the country after receiving bribes but warned against it.

“For corrupt police and immigration officers, if you allow anyone to come in illegally, we will charge you with attempted murder or murder in case someone is infected or dies of the disease,”Museveni said.

The president said the officers found guilty of receiving bribes to allow people into the country as the deadly coronavirus is still raging will not be charged with neglect of duty as usual but attempted murder of murder for putting the lives of Ugandans in danger.

He noted that security is going to carry out counter-intelligence to arrest those police and immigration officers at the border points involved in soliciting for bribes to allow foreigners into the country.

“Security is going to strengthen the counter-intelligence efforts to eliminate corruption in our forces and anybody found guilty will face the charge of murder or attempted murder. It will not be nice for them.”

“We shall defeat this virus by protecting our people from its rapid spread. We do not want what happened in some other countries to happen here,”Museveni said.

Daily Monitor last week reported that there is continuous infiltration of foreigners into the country through secret border points after bribing security forces which is frustrating government’s strategy to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus.

It was reported that security forces take bribes and let in immigrants from neighbouring countries such as DR Congo, South Sudan, Kenya and Rwanda.

“The residents said the deployment at the country’s 103 ungazetted border points has not worked efficiently as new points through water bodies and land are opened daily,” Daily Monitor reported on April 9.

It was reported that officers manning border points are being paid shs500,000 to allow illegal entrants into the country.