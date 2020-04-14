The Office of the Prime Minister Permanent Secretary, Christine Guwatudde Kintu and three other top officials have been remanded to various prisons after being charged over irregularities in the procurement of the Covid-19 relief food.

Other officials remanded included Martin Owor, the commissioner in charge of Disaster Preparedness and Management, Joel Wanjala(Accounting officer) and Fred Lutimba( Assistant Commissioner in charge of procurement) in the office of the Prime Minister.

These were arraigned before the Buganda Road grade one magistrate court in Kampala and charged with colluding to commit a fraudulent practice during the procurement of relief food items for Covid-19 by inflating prices from those offered by suppliers.

The charges are contrary to section 95 of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act 2003.

The state prosecutor, Alice Komuhangi told court that investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

Efforts by the group’s team of lawyers to apply for bail proved futile after the trial magistrate, Doreen Karungi told them that she could not entertain it.

Guwatudde was remanded to Luzira whereas the three other officials were sent to Kitalya government prison until May, 4.

The four top officials in the Office of the Prime Minister were arrested last week by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit headed by Lt. Col.Nakalema.

“They have all been arrested to help in the ongoing investigations “t was a directive by His Excellency the President that I head these investigations in liaison with director CID(AIGP Grace Akullo),”Nakalema said.

The head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit explained that the said officials refused to award tenders to supply food to government at lower prices a thing that raised suspicion in regards their motive.

Government last week started the distribution of relief food to 1.5 million vulnerable people in Kampala and Wakiso district affected by the coronavirus lockdown.