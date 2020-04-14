The Ugandan government is not considering an immediate evacuation for her citizens trapped in China, President Yoweri Museveni said today.

In an address to the nation, President Museveni said airlifting citizens from affected countries could worsen the situation home. He said, “… like our students in Wuhan… We couldn’t because they could have caused a problem to their relatives.”

President Museveni appealed to the citizens to wait out the pandemic as the foreign affairs ministry ponders a rescue operation at a later date. The returnees could then be placed in quarantine to ensure they are not re-importing the Coronavirus (Covid-19) disease into the country. ”

A number of Ugandans have reported xenophobic attacks in Guangzou among other major cities that host many Africans in China.

The African Union(AU) penned a communique calling upon the Chinese government to address the matter.