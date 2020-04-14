Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi used his 65th birthday to recognise the efforts of five individuals whom he said played big roles in the progress of the Kingdom and the country at large.

Some of these people include Prof. Josephine Nambooze, Uganda’s first female doctor, former DP president John Kawanga Ssemogerere and Sheik Hussein Rajab Kakooza among others.

While addressing the media on Monday at Bulange Mengo,the Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga said that the Kabaka often chooses to award some people because of their services to the kingdom and the country.

“He often recognises some people because of their great contribution to the kingdom, community and the country and this time His majesty chooses to recognise five people,”he said.

The Katikkiro said the usual celebration of the Kabaka birthday could not proceed as planned due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

“As you all know we should have celebrated the Kabaka birthday on last Sunday (April 12) and that was impossible because of coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

He said the theme for this year’s Kabaka birthday celebration is “the fight against HIV/AIDS.”

“I want this campaign to be spearheaded by men because if the men can be at the forefront in the fight against HIV/AIDS, they will protect their mothers and daughters,”he said.