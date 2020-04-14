Government has instructed all registered children homes to establish a Covid-19 taskforce.

The taskforce will be mandated to enforce the Covid-19 prevention and mitigation measures that have been put in place by the Ministry of Health.

According to Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi, the Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs, each children’s home task force will have at least 3 people including a child of not less than 12 years from that home.

Nakiwala made these remarks at the Uganda Media Center in Kampala while guiding on the standard operating procedures for children’s homes during the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“The task force shall enforce the following; all children brought to the institution for admission are first screened by heath workers, tested and confined in separate places for 14 days. New juveniles to the remand home shall first take a bath and be given a uniform, and their clothes disinfected,” Nakiwala said.

Nakiwala added that the task force will be tasked with ensuring continuous awareness creation on causes, symptoms, transmission and how to prevent transmission as well as updates on Covid-19 to children and staff by health workers or the institutional nurse that is indicted by the Ministry of Health.

Nakiwala said that Uganda has over 6000 children resident in children’s homes and rehabilitation centres operated by both government and licensed NGO owned facilities that continue to operate because of their unique nature.

“These include 7 Government Remand Homes in Naguru, Kabale, Ihungu/Masindi, Fort Portal, Mbale Gulu and Arua, Naguru Reception Centera and Kampiringisa National Rehabilitation Centre and 143 approved Children Homes managed by NGOs and Faith Based Organisation,” Nakiwala added.

Violence against children

Nakiwala expressed concerns about the number of cases of abuse of children including violence against children reported during this Covid-19 period.

Nakiwala advised that concerned family or community members should report such cases of violence against children to their LCs, police or call Sauti-166 toll free emergency service number immediately.

“Any person who delays to report or appropriately handle a case of child abuse brought to his/her attention will be handled in accordance with the law.

Nakiwala urged parents and caregivers to ensure that children remain within the home premises and should not be allowed to make any visits during this period.

She added that children’s television time should be limited and engage them in ‘more constructive tasks like doing their home and holiday work.’