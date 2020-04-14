Police has vowed to continue enforcing the President’s directives restricting the movement of people, which were issued two weeks ago until new guidelines are released.

On 20th March, President Museveni issued directives to be followed by Ugandans to help in the containment and prevention of coronavirus in the country.

The preventive measures were supposed to end on April 13 but the police has advised the public to wait for the new guidelines from the president.

“We expect to be guided on the curfew which is supposed to end tomorrow (today) morning by his excellency the president and the ministry of Health, “Enanga said.

Enanga said the force enhanced security at the border and during their operation seven people were arrested at Elegu border point who had sneaked into the country.

He warned all the truck drivers against carrying non crew members during this lockdown.

Today at 12.00 PM, President Museveni is set to announce the next step after the expiry of the ban on movement of both private and public transport means.

On March 30, the president announced a 14-day lockdown in which he banned both private and public transport means and closure of all non-food shopping points all over the country.