The leader of People Power Movement Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has said Covid-19 should be a great lesson to Ugandans on how vulnerable they are in their own country.

“I hope it’s going to teach the citizens of Uganda that we are all vulnerable. I hope it teaches us how to respect our own country to put in a standard to benefit all of us ,the rich and the poor, the powerful and the vulnerable,”he said.

Bobi Wine made the remarks while appearing on one of the local televisions on Monday morning.

He said the effect of the pandemic is going to create a general need for everyone on how they are being governed and the allocation of resources.

Kyagulanyi said it’s time for the government to think of the way of empowering local investors adding that “the same incentives that are given to foreign investors should be given to the local investors”

He noted that the empowerment of local production is also a very crucial issue in this point in time so that the country can increase it’s exportation and reduce on the importation of foreign goods.

“We should empower local talents, we should empower local innovation so that in the time to come, Uganda is in position to sustain itself by its own people,”he said.

Kyagulanyi further called upon the government to improve the budget for the health sectors because it is one of the vital sectors in Uganda.

“The health workers should be given an allowance because during this period they are working over time and we can even project more busy and stressful time for them in the days to come,”he noted.

He urged the leaders to put politics out of the current situation and accept to work together as a team.