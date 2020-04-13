The UPDF has warned it has a right to self defence in case of any attack while enforcing the presidential directives on coronavirus, especially the night curfew.

The night curfew which starts at 7pm and ends at 6:30am was announced by President Museveni on March 31 as part of the Covid-19 preventive measures.

On Saturday night a UPDF soldier who was enforcing the curfew was attacked in Amuru and hit with an iron bar that inured him badly.

According to the UPDF spokesperson, Brig. Richard Karemire, Pte Alex Niwanyine from the 71stbattalion and an escort for Amuru Resident District Commissioner lost his eye to Steven Olibia.

“This goon his is when this goon came with iron bar and hit him on eye leading to the eye being lost. He is in Police custody and will be arraigned in court,” Brig. Karemire said.

The UPDF spokesperson said the State Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Col (Rtd) Charles Engola, Brig. Bonny Bamwisaki, the UPDF 4th Infantry division commander have visited Pte. Alex Niwanyine in Gulu hospital where is admitted.

“The army will take care of him to the latter but such acts (attacks on our officers) will not derail us. We shall continue carrying out our role but we have a right to self defence under the rules of engagement,” Brig. Karemire said.

“Such acts of attacking our officers should stop. Whoever is caught will be dealt with according with the laws.”