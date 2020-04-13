The UPDF has kicked off investigations into circumstances under which their officer lost his eye while enforcing the presidential directive on curfew.

According to UPDF spokesperson, Brig. Richard Karemire, the incident happened when Pte Alex Niwanyine from the 71st battalion and am escort for Amuru Resident District Commissioner was attacked as he asked locals to close their shops.

“He lost his eye when he was violently attacked in Bibia as he enforced directives to prevent COVID 19,”Karemire said.

It is said that as locals were being asked to close shops, they attacked the UPDF officer injuring him.

He was later admitted to Gulu hospital.

There have been incidents of security personnel being attacked by members of the public while enforcing the presidential directives on coronavirus, especially the night curfew.

On April, 5, 27-year-old Ronald Sserugo, a resident of Birongo trading centre in Lwabenge sub-county in Kalungu district was left nursing bullet wounds at St Monica Health Centre III after he was shot by security operatives who had been attacked by locals while enforcing the presidential directive on curfew.

It was reported that Sserugo was playing football with friends beyond 7pm and when a security patrol tried to stop them, they allegedly started pelting stones at security and in the ensuing melee, Willy Jjuuko, a Local Defence Unit personnel was also injured.

The army has always warned members of the public against attacking personnel enforcing presidential directives on coronavirus, especially the night curfews

