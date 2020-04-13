Singer Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone clashed with tax enforcers from the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) on Sunday evening over claims that he failed to pay taxes for his newly gifted car.

The car in question, a white Toyota V8 land cruiser, according to sources close to Chameleone was gifted to him by a South Sudan businesswoman Achai Wiir after the singer performed at her wedding.

In the video that has since gone viral, officials from the URA intercepted Chameleone at the BBS TV offices and asked that he provide them with documents for the car.

Chameleone, in his husky voice is seen telling them off to come for the documents at his home after his performance for the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, saying that he had not moved with them.

“It is a public holiday, Easter and Jesus rose today. When do you rest? URA, when do you rest? Let me tell you, we are tired of you people. You will come for the documents at my home,” Chameleone is seen saying.

“Can I please do the king’s job? Can you please wait for me to serve the king before I serve you? You can’t come to me on a public holiday and start telling me nonsense.”

Officials from the URA however insisted that he presents the documents after his performance but they were not ready to follow him at his home.

“I am an enforcement officer, finish your work and bring the documents to us. We are not going to follow you,” one of the officers told Chameleone.

The video has since been received with mixed reactions from the Ugandans on social media with some blaming Chamelone for shouting at the enforcement officer while others wondered how the car was able to get a registration plate without being cleared by the tax body.

Chameleone in 2019 expressed interest in running for the Kampala Mayor position in the 2021 elections. He has since declared his allegiance to the Democratic Party (DP) and attempted to hold several rallies.