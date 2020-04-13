An Indian police officer whose hand was chopped off while he was trying to enforce the lockdown has had his hand re-attached.

.Doctors added that the patient will remain in hospital for observation for another 48 hours.

The officer was attacked by a group of men in the northern state of Punjab. At least three of the attackers, who are reportedly from a religious sect, were arrested over the weekend.

Indian police in other states have also come under attack for trying to enforce the lockdown.

Source: BBC