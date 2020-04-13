China has reported 108 new cases of the COVID-19, the highest number in over a month. All the new infections were imported, by people arriving from abroad.

Officials say that mainland China had 1o8 new confirmed cases of infection, with 61 of them described as “asymptomatic” COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The increase has sparked concern about a second wave of infections in China, which was the original epicenter of the pandemic

Spain on the other hand one of the country’s worst hit by the coronavirus, is beginning to ease strict lockdown measures that have brought its economy to a standstill.

People in manufacturing, construction and some services are being allowed to return to work, but must stick to strict safety guidelines as the rest of the population must still remain at home.

Almost 17,500 people with Covid-19 have died in Spain, but the rate of new infections has been falling.

That as Italy records its lowest number of new deaths since March 19, as the number of people in intensive care continues to decline.

Italy, the hardest-hit country in Europe, with almost 19,900 deaths will allow a narrow range of firms to resume operations on Tuesday.

By comparison, the U.S. has the largest number of cases in the world nearly 560,000 and more than 22,000 deaths according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University as infections around the world exceed 1.8million.