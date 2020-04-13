President Museveni is set to announce the next step after the expiry of the ban on movement of both private and public transport means.

On March 30, the president announced a 14-day lockdown in which he banned both private and public transport means and closure of all non-food shopping points all over the country.

The president also announced a 14-day night curfew starting 7pm to 6:30 am every day but this has expired today.

However, in a statement by the Senior Presidential Press Secretary, Don Wanyama, the president will address the nation on the next course of action tomorrow, Tuesday.

“Just to guide, the current lockdown runs until tomorrow Tuesday midnight. Some people had not gotten this clearly. You will therefore wait for President Museveni to guide on way forward tomorrow at midday,”Wanyama said in tweet.

The president also issued more than 30 directives to help combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus but according to insiders, he might revise some of them.

In the directives, shopping arcades, hotels, schools, bars, lodges, taxi and bus parks, and many other workplaces were closed.

Museveni is therefore expected to give a way forward on what to do.

Uganda currently has 54 confirmed Covid-19 cases but four of these have since been discharged after being cured from the deadly virus.

At least 15 others are also expected to be discharged from hospital in two days’ time.