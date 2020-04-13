Security has denied reports that it beat a man in Kyengera, Wakiso district while enforcing the presidential directive on curfew.

Social media was over the weekend awash with reports that Ronald Mark Kizito, a student of law was beaten on Saturday evening by Local Defence Unit personnel in his home compound while enforcing curfew.

The gruesome photos depicted Kizito badly beaten with blood all over his face.

However, according to Kampala Metropolitan deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said the reports are not true but noted they are investigating the same.

He said that according to the victim and eyewitnesses, Kizito was beaten by locals after being suspected of having tried to rape a woman

“Kyengera Police station is investigating circumstances under which a one Kizito Ronald was assaulted by the community of Mugongo A zone Kasenge yesterday. According to the statement recorded from the victim and eye witnesses, Kizito was assaulted by a group of residents led by the area chairman on suspicion that he attempted to rape a woman,”Owoyesigyire said.

“Investigations are ongoing to have all the culprits arrested and brought to book but as Police, we condemn such acts of mob justice in the community and we want to assure everyone that the perpetrators will be brought to book.”

The Police mouthpiece rubbished the social media reports that Kizito had been beaten by LDUs while enforcing presidential directives on coronavirus.

President Museveni recently warned security personnel against beating members of the public while enforcing his directives on coronavirus .