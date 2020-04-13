Police in Kampala has arrested a man for announcing that Uganda had recorded its first Covid-19 death.

According to the Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga , Adam Obec circulated information on social media claiming that Uganda had recorded its first Covid-19 death.

“He posted on his facebook that one person had died of coronavirus in Koboko, prompting us to start investigations into the matter,” Enanga said.

“We tracked him until the arrest in Kampala. On interrogation, he said he is a KCCA payroll officer and a resident of Mutungo.”

The police mouthpiece said such acts create fear and panic among members of the public but also demoralize the Ministry of Health and government efforts in combating the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

‘He is charged with spreading false information.”

Uganda has registered only 54 positive coronavirus cases since the first case on March 21, 2020.

On Saturday, four Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital after being successfully cured of the deadly virus that is ravaging the world.

The Ministry of Health has since said that in the new few hours, another 15 people will be discharged from hospital after testing negative on a number of occasions tests have been done on them, an indicator that they have been cured.

“We thank God we are seeing recovery. Today or tomorrow, we shall release more people. 15 people are doing well. We had hoped that within 14 days, one would have cleared the virus but it is not that way,” said Dr. Atek Kagirita, the Deputy Covid-19 Incident Manager in the Ministry of Health.