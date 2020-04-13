The Ministry of Health has said they would require at least three more weeks to assess the situation and then determine the next course of action for the country in regards the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

According to the ministry, they will need a minimum of 21 days to ensure the stability of numbers of infections as far as coronavirus is concerned.

On March 20, President Museveni declared a 14 day lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in Uganda.

The lockdown will be lifted Tuesday midnight if the president makes decree, following the end of the 14 stipulated days.

As of today, Uganda has constantly posted negative results from a number of samples with those infected reducing to 50 following the discharge of four recovered patients.

The ministry is also set to discharge more people after 15 patients tested negatives of the virus.

Speaking on the NBS Morning Breeze on Monday morning, Dr. Atek Kagirita who is the Deputy Covid-19 Incident Manager said that these would be released either later today or tomorrow.

Dr Kagirita said that the Ministry of Health carries out extra tests to be sure that the people being discharged are completely free of the Covid19.

“We thank God we are seeing recovery. Today or tomorrow, we shall release more people. 15 people are doing well. We had hoped that within 14 days, one would have cleared the virus but it is not that way,” Dr Kagirita said.

He added that as the country improves its testing capabilities, they are continuing to see straight up positives and negatives, which reduced on the delays that could have worsened the situation.

“The moment you have a delayed decision on covid19 even by a day, you are beaten. Research is still low and information is still inadequate.”

Kagirita added that about 249 travellers are set to be released from institutional quarantine. These according to him will however have to first test negative at the completion of their 14 recommended days.

He revealed that even after release, Ministry of health continues to follow up on them to be sure that they are negative.

According to Kagirita, they have a team of psychological doctors who interact with the communities and family members before a person is discharged. These educate the community and family about the stigma surrounding Covid19.

Too early to lift lockdown

However, the ministry of health permanent secretary Diana Atwine said it was too early to lift the lockdown on the basis of the posted numbers.

She instead suggests that at last 21 days should suffice.

“It is still too early to conclude based on these numbers. Our strategy is to get all potential people infected including the truck drivers that cross in whom we are focusing on now. The next 3 weeks will determine the direction we take. Stay safe,” she said on Twitter.

Atwine’s comments come on the day when cabinet sits in Entebbe to determine the next course of action for the country after the elapse of the 14 day lockdown.

.After the cabinet meeting, the president will address the nation on the same.

However, a ministry official tipped the Nile Post that the recommendation of 21 days will be submitted to the National Covid-19 Response Team that will sit before Monday’s cabinet meeting for adoption.