The Ministry of Health is set to discharge more people who have recovered from the Covid19 disease which is caused by the Coronavirus, Nile Post has learnt.

Speaking on the NBS Morning Breeze on Monday morning, Dr Atek Kagirita who is the Deputy Covid19 Incident Manager said that these would be released either later today or tomorrow.

Dr Kagirita said that the Ministry of Health carries out extra tests to be sure that the people being discharged are completely free of the Covid19.

“We thank God we are seeing recovery. Today or tomorrow, we shall release more people. 15 people are doing well. We had hoped that within 14 days, one would have cleared the virus but it is not that way,” Dr Kagirita said.

He added that as the country improves its testing capabilities, they are continuing to see straight up positives and negatives, which reduced the delays that could have worsened the situation.

“The moment you have a delayed decision on covid19 even by a day, you are beaten. Research is still low and information is still inadequate.”

Dr Kagirita, however, noted that they have made attempts to understand what is helpful and what is not and have in the process found out that some available drugs can be quite helpful if started early.

240 Travellers set to be released

Dr Kagirita added that about 249 travellers are set to be released from institutional quarantine. These according to him will however have to first test negative at the completion of their 14 recommended days.

Dr Kagirita added that even after release, the Ministry of Health continues to follow up on them to be sure that they are negative.

He said that they have a team of psychological doctors who interact with the communities and family members before a person is discharged. These educate the community and family about the stigma surrounding Covid19.