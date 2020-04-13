China has reported its highest number of new daily cases in almost six weeks.

Of the 108 new cases on Sunday, 98 were imported – triggering fears that infected travellers could cause a second wave of the virus. The Chinese city of Wuhan – the epicentre of the virus – only earlier last week reopened after 11 weeks in lockdown.

The country also saw two deaths on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 3,341. Some 61 new asymptomatic cases – which China does not count as a confirmed case – were also recorded.

