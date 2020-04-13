The Archbishop of Kampala Diocese, Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga has asked families to use this period of lockdown to promote peace, love and unity in their families.

He made the remarks during the Easter service mass held at Rubaga Cathedral where he called out to all people to use the same quarantine time to know each other and strengthen good relationship within their families.

“Let us promote peace within ourselves, peace within our families during this period of the lockdown. Today we are hearing as a result of what is happening domestic violence has increased,”Lwanga said.

He also urged the families to refrain from all forms of disagreements which can instigate and escalate domestic violence.

Lwanga further applauded the government for strongly coming out against the alleged torture of its citizens by some security people within the security agencies.

“I want to thank the government for strongly coming out against the torture of civilians by some security personnel. I am happy that the president and others have taken steps to this effect and we have seen a number of culprits being brought to book,”he said.

He implored members of the public to adhere to all the precautionary measures to contain and prevent the spread of COVID 19.

“These guidelines are made to save your lives as well as the lives of those you live with,” he noted.

He praised the medical personnel and the ministry for taking up drastic steps in the fight against the pandemic.