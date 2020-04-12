Uganda has for the third day running not registered any new coronavirus cases, the Ministry of Health has said.

“All the 555 samples tested today, were negative for Covid-19. The number of discharged patients is now four including the index case. Confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Uganda stand at 53. Stay home, Stay safe,” the Ministry said in a statement on Saturday evening.

The Ministry also noted that all the other Covid-19 patients are in a stable condition on road to recovery.

The development comes at a time when four patients were fully cured of the deadly Covid-19 virus and have been discharged from hospital.

The group was on Saturday afternoon discharged from Entebbe Grade B hospital a function attended by the Prime Minister, Dr.Ruhakana Rugunda and the Health Minister, Dr.Jane Ruth Aceng.

The developments also coincided with the release of 113 travellers mostly from Dubai from mandatory quarantine centre in Kikoni, Makerere where they spent more than two weeks.

These were issued with discharge certificates that indicated that they had tested negative of the deadly Covid-19 virus.

According to Dr. Richard Mugahi, the national coordinator for quarantine sites under the Health Ministry, some of the travellers had spent more than the mandatory 14 days because a patient had tested positive and they had to spend another mandatory 14 days.

“All the 133 we have released from quarantine were tested for the final time after the repeat(of the mandatory 14 days) and were found negative of Covid-19 prompting us to discharge them formally,” Dr.Mugahi said.

The group was however asked to take more 14 days under self-isolation but also follow the Ministry of Health guidelines to avoid catching the deadly virus when they return home.

“At the end of the 14 days, we are going to make a follow-up call to find out how they are doing. We are certainly sure if you have not shown any signs in 28 days, you are 100 percent negative “Mugahi said.

Speaking at the release of the four patients at Entebbe Grade B hospital, the Prime Minister, Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda applauded President Museveni for efforts that have seen Uganda combat the deadly virus.

“The president held meetings even before the virus came here. It is true when the monster arrived, it found Uganda fairly prepared to confront it. The progress we have made is partly attributed to his foresight and early preparation,”Rugunda said.

He also applauded the Health Ministry for working together with the World Health Organisation and the Centre for Disease Control to help combat the deadly coronavirus pandemic in the country.