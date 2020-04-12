Musician Catherine Kusasira has narrated how she slipped and fell in her bathroom.

On Thursday this week, social media was awash with stories on how the singer had a near death experience on Wednesday night after falling in her bathroom.

In an interview with NBS UNCUT, Kusasira confirmed the news. She said that she had since got better after being rushed to hospital.

VIDEO: Catherine Kusasira narrates how she slipped and fell in the bathroom. #UncutXtra #SanyukaUpdates pic.twitter.com/R3ZvBwDzII — Sanyuka TV (@sanyukatv) April 11, 2020

“I had gone to bathe but I slipped and fell. I spent almost 5 minutes on the floor before I could call for help. They brought me to hospital and I am feeling better now,” Kusasira told the UNCUT team.

Kusasira also thanked God for sparing her life, saying that she could have easily died had it not been for God.

“I thank God because most people who fall (in bathrooms) don’t survive but I did.”

With the country currently battling the Covid19 pandemic, Kusasira had earlier this month donated her personal car to the Covid19 task force that was put place by government. Her car was a donation from President Museveni.