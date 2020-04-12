In a perfect world, everyone who offers or accepts a marriage proposal is serious about getting married and is sure of their decision. Unfortunately, in the real world, this is not always the case.

Many people in these situations are not straightforward regarding their true feelings and instead choose to string their partners along, play mind games, and send mixed signals. Here some of the signals.

They call off the wedding every time they get angry.

When someone is having second thoughts about getting married, they will use any argument as an excuse to call off the wedding. In some cases, they will attempt to do damage control once the dust settles and may even say that the wedding is back on. This, however, is a textbook sign that a person is not ready to get married.

They keep your engagement a secret

Getting engaged is big news and people generally can’t wait to share, at least with close family members and friends. However, when someone is going to painstaking measures to keep their engagement hidden from the people they love, it’s usually indicative of their reluctance to actually tie the knot.

They never have time for planning

Someone who always argues that they are too busy to take part in the wedding planning process likely does not want to get married. People make time for what they desire to make time for. We all have busy seasons in our lives, but this excuse will only hold but for so long.

They’re critical of all arrangements

Another tell-tale sign of a person who is reluctant to get married is when they refuse to help plan and then heavily criticize all decisions that are made in their absence. It’s not the floral arrangement that they’re unhappy about, it’s the actual marriage that they don’t want.

They show disinterest when talking about the big day

Not everyone is a wedding enthusiast, but a person engaged to be married to the love of their life will show some excitement about tying the knot. A person who does not want to get married will frequently appear disinterested in all things wedding and marriage-related.

They won’t set a date

The most telling indicator that a person doesn’t want to get married is their unwillingness to commit to a date. Even if it’s in the distant future, people truly interested in getting hitched have no problem with setting at least a tentative date.