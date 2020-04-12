Although Uganda is yet to register any death resulting from Covid-19, a family in Masaka is mourning the deaths of two family members who succumbed to COVID 19 in the US last week.

According to Saudah Namaggwa Mugerwa, the former Woman MP for Masaka, her relatives identified as Hajj Suleman Mugerwa aged 54 and her sister Mariam Mugerwa 40 years succumbed to coronavirus in the UK on 1st and 4th April respectively.

Its alleged the two family members contracted coronavirus in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Family members believe that there may have been laxity in providing medical assistance to their relatives since they were quarantined at home till death with limited supervision from medical officers.

Friends and relatives says the Mariam and Suleiman have been so pivotal in contributing to the development of their area.

The Family is now looking for money to buy a plot of land in New York where bodies of their loved ones can be laid to rest.

Herman Ssentongo, the Masaka RDC, appealed to Ugandans to use this as an example and know that COVID 19 can kill anyone with no discrimination including Ugandans.