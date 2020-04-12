Kampala central division has kicked off a special exercise to distribute food -relief to over 30,000 single mothers living in the five divisions of Kampala.

The Deputy Resident City Commissioner for Kampala Hajjat Hawa Ndege says the relief items which are going to be distributed were donated by Musa Body Machinery.

Ndege says the food relief will help the mothers to feed their children and themselves in the on-going Covid-19 lockdown that started on March 31st. The lockdown is meant to last 14 days.

President Yoweri Museveni ordered a restriction on unneccessary movements to help curb or stop the spread of the deadly novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) in Uganda. The world has been battling Covid-19 since December 2019 and it has claimed almost 100,000 lives worldwide.

She explained that, “Most of these single mothers have been earning their income through sale of various merchandise such as second hand clothes on the Kampala streets, tomatoes among others, and if they are not helped during the lockdown, they will starve.”

She says the relief which is worth 12 million shillings will be distributed door to door since the beneficiaries are already registered with the Kampala Capital City Authority.

She says the distribution is targeting single mothers in slums like Kifumbira, Kamwokya, Kagugube , Makindye among others in Kampala.